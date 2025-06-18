New Delhi: Megastar Anil Kapoor is all set to deliver a gripping, high-voltage performance in Subedaar — an upcoming action drama directed by Jalsa filmmaker Suresh Triveni. Slated for an OTT release, the series has already sparked major anticipation, with Kapoor taking on the intense role of Arjun Singh, an ex-army officer navigating life beyond the battlefield.

Set in the rugged heartlands of India, Subedaar dives deep into the psyche of a man haunted by war, weighed down by a fractured relationship with his daughter (played by Radhikka Madan), and disillusioned by a crumbling society. The battle may be over, but for Arjun Singh, the war is far from done — now, it’s personal.

Ever since filming began in October 2024, the buzz around Subedaar has only intensified. When Anil Kapoor first dropped a glimpse of his look from the series, it set social media ablaze — raw, weathered, and brimming with silent fury. The post, captioned “Abhi toh haath utha hi kahaan hai, yeh toh bas taiyyari hai,” offered fans a tantalizing glimpse into the intensity of his character, Arjun Singh.

The role is physically and emotionally demanding, a mix of brooding silence, explosive action, and internal chaos. And if anyone can bring such layered complexity to the screen, it’s Anil Kapoor, who continues to reinvent his craft with every performance.

With Anil Kapoor bringing his trademark intensity and depth, Subedaar promises to strike a powerful chord with both audiences and critics alike. The anticipation is palpable, fans have already begun speculating on the twists and turns that lie ahead for Arjun Singh.