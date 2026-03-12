Advertisement
NewsEntertainmentMoviesAnil Kapoor's Subedaar emerges as the 'most-watched Indian original movie in its opening weekend'
SUBEDAAR

Anil Kapoor's Subedaar emerges as the 'most-watched Indian original movie in its opening weekend'

Subedaar on OTT: Written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in lead roles.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 12, 2026, 03:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Anil Kapoor's Subedaar emerges as the 'most-watched Indian original movie in its opening weekend'Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Mumbai: Anil Kapoor's latest outing 'Subedaar' has struck a chord with audiences through its gritty action, emotional storytelling, and cinematic scale, while also trending in the Top 10 on Prime Video, underscoring the growing global reach of Indian storytelling.

The emotionally charged action drama became the most-watched Indian Original movie on the service in its opening weekend. 

About Subedaar

Written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar, Subedaar stars Anil Kapoor and Radhikka Madan in lead roles, along with an ensemble cast including Mona Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles

Directed by Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is an Opening Image Films production, in association with Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network (AKFCN), and is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni.

“Subedaar’s success is a reflection of the growing scale and global resonance of Indian storytelling. We are delighted that it has become the most watched Indian original movie on the service, said Nikhil Madhok, director and head of Originals, Prime Video, India. “The film’s emotional narrative rooted portrayal of a soldier confronting his toughest battles beyond the battlefield, has struck a chord. Anil Kapoor delivers an acting masterclass, while Suresh Triveni’s solid direction and great performances from the ensemble cast have resulted in love and appreciation from customers across the world.”

In India, during its launch window on the service, Subedaar garnered record viewership across 91% of the country’s pin codes, underscoring its strong resonance with audiences. 

Subedaar cast, storyline

Premiered worldwide on March 5, Subedaar is directed by Suresh Triveni, and produced by Vikram Malhotra, Anil Kapoor, and Suresh Triveni, Subedaar is written by Suresh Triveni and Prajwal Chandrashekar with dialogues by Suresh Triveni, Saurabh Dwivedi and Prajwal Chandrashekar. 

The movie is headlined by Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya and also features the highly versatile  Radhikka Madan in lead role, with Saurabh Shukla, Mona Singh, Aditya Rawal, Faisal Malik, and Khushboo Sundar in pivotal roles. The movie follows Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating the complexities of civilian life. The story explores a gritty world of crime and corruption while focusing on a deeply emotional father-daughter relationship. 

Subedaar began streaming exclusively on Prime Video from March 5 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu worldwide.

