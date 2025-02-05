Anuja Movie Review: A Heartfelt Short Film Earning Its Well-Deserved Oscar Nomination

Directed by: Adam J Graves

Cast: Sajda Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag, Nagesh Bhonsle, Gulshan Walia

Screentime: 22 mins 44 secs

Rating: 4 /5 stars

Nominated for an Oscar in the Best Live Action Short Film category, Anuja is a powerful cinematic work that lives up to the recognition it has received.

This poignant short film, directed by Adam J Graves, tackles the serious issues of child labour and education in quick 22 minutes, leaving a lasting impact on viewers. Set in the bustling city of Delhi, the film follows two orphaned sisters, Anuja (Sajda Pathan) and Palak (Ananya Shanbhag), who struggle to survive on their own with little to no support. Their story highlights the realities of child labour and the severe limitations placed on their lives due to their vulnerable

position in society.

The story revolves around Anuja, the younger sister, who is faced with an impossible choice. She must pick between choosing herself or her sister, Palak, in a situation far too complicated and mature for her age. Working in a garment factory in Delhi, Anuja and Palak are subjected to exploitation, as their employer knowingly falsifies her age to avoid the legal consequences of employing minors.

The film’s core strength lies in its authenticity. Made with the support of Salaam Baalak Trust—a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing food, shelter, and education to children working in Delhi—the film's portrayal of the children’s lives feels incredibly real. Sajda Pathan, who plays the role of Anuja, brings a level of raw emotion to the character that feels particularly authentic, as she herself was supported by Salaam Baalak Trust growing up. This real-world connection adds depth to the performance, making Anuja’s struggles feel all the more personal and powerful. Alongside Pathan, Ananya Shanbhag’s portrayal of Palak is equally compelling, showcasing the bond between the two sisters in a way that feels utterly genuine. Their performances create an emotional pull that is impossible to ignore.

Although Anuja is authentic in its portrayal, the fictional aspects introduce a subtle disconnect from the reality many children face. While Anuja’s character feels extraordinary in her situation, not every child experiences a similar ‘specialness,’ which can make the film feel a bit distanced from the everyday reality of many.

Backed by producers Guneet Monga, Mindy Kaling, and Priyanka Chopra, the film Anuja begins with a poem about a farmer, his family, and a pet mongoose, which highlights the dangers of acting impulsively. This theme of decision-making and its consequences runs throughout the film, emphasizing the importance of making true and thoughtful choices.

Ultimately, Anuja is a short film that not only lives up to its Oscar nomination but also shines a spotlight on a pressing social issue. Its emotional depth, strong performances, and accurate depiction of child labor make it a standout film that is both timely and necessary. The film succeeds in its mission to raise awareness about the plight of child laborers and the importance of education, leaving a lasting impression on anyone who watches it.