Mumbai: Anupam Kher, whose 'Tanvi The Great' recently opened in theatres, has praised Mohit Suri's 'Saiyaara' over its newfound success.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher penned a note and shared his views about the film, while also appreciating the love that 'Tanvi The Great' has received.

"A BIG CONGRATULATIONS TO SAIYAARA AND TO TANVI THE GREAT. My relationship with Yashraj films is very very old, deep and like family! So I wish #AdiChopra @mohitsuri @ahaanpandayy @aneetpadda_ for this immense success!" the actor wrote in the post.

Further in the post, the actor-filmmaker heaped words of praise for his co-star, Shubhangi Dutt. "Shubhangi played the role of Tanvi in her first film so brilliantly and proved that she has come to the industry for a long run," Kher continued.

He also went on to mention how both the films, which released on the same day, have helped bring back money to the industry and gained love from the audiences.

"Good movie finds its place! Some love and money from both. And something with lots of love. Once again my love and blessings to all! All hail!" he added.

Directed by Anupam Kher, 'Tanvi The Great' focuses on the Indian Army and autism. A young girl Tanvi (Shubhangi Dutt), who lives with her mother and grandfather (Kher), is determined to join the armed forces. Produced by Anupam Kher Studios along with NDFC, the film has received massive praise from audiences, while also getting recognition on the global platform.

Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda-starrer 'Saiyaara' has maintained a decent run at the box office, winning hearts nationwide. Many celebrities have come forward, hailing the film and performances by the young actors