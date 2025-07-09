Anupam Kher Engulfed After Special Screening Of ‘Tanvi The Great’ For Army Officers, Their Families

Mumbai: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher said he is “overwhelmed and overjoyed” after being praised for his upcoming directorial “Tanvi The Great” received from Lieutenant General K. M. Seth after a special screening for army officers and their families in Pune.

Anupam took to Instagram, where he shared a video of Lieutenant General K. M. Seth heaping praise on the upcoming movie, based on a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum. In the video, the Lieutenant General is asked by Anupam as to what he had to say about the film. To which, the official replied: “Tanvi The Great is a film which is going to create a history as far as the Indian movie world is concerned.

And I have a hope that the movie will find a place in Oscar one of these days.” “My very best wishes to the entire team and particularly to Anupamji, who has done a great job and great service to the nation by making this movie.” For the caption, Anupam wrote: “PRAISE FOR #TANVITHEGREAT: We felt overwhelmed, overjoyed and extremely HUMBLED when after the screening of our film for the officers and their families in #SouthernCammand, Pune, Former Governor of Chattisgarh Lt Gen K. M. Seth praised our film #TanviTheGreat.”

“Thank you sir for your kindness and generosity! Your words mean the world to us! Jai Hind! #InCinemasJuly18th #Love #Appreciation #Praise.” Tanvi The Great stars Anupam as Col. Pratap Raina, debutante Shubhangi Dutt as Tanvi, Iain Glen as Michael Simmons, Boman Irani as Raja Sahab, Jackie Shroff as Brig. Joshi, Arvind Swami as Major Srinivasan, Pallavi Joshi as Vidya Raina, Karan Tacker as Capt. Samar Raina, Nassar as Brig. KN Rao and Joanna Ashka as Joanna Ciosek.

The film traces the story of Tanvi, a 21-year-old woman on the autism spectrum, who lives with her mother Vidya and grandfather Colonel Pratap Raina. Inspired by her deceased father, Captain Samar Raina, an Indian Army officer who dreamed of saluting the flag at Siachen Glacier, Tanvi becomes determined to follow in his footsteps and join the army to fulfill his dream herself.