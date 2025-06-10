New Delhi: Renowned actor Anupam Kher has heaped praise on acclaimed director Anurag Basu after working with him on their upcoming film, 'Metro...In Dino'. The movie, produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, marks the final chapter in Basu's hyperlinked trilogy, following 'Life in a... Metro' and 'Ludo'.

Anupam Kher lauded Basu's exceptional ability to evoke emotions, saying, “Anurag Basu is a magician of emotions. There are no tricks involved but the emotions can go from crying to smiling, smiling to laughter and he does it effortlessly.”

Adding to the same, the actor shared his experience of working with Basu Da, saying, “Anurag is effortless when it comes to conveying what he wants from his actors. He uses the right emotions to convey what he wants and does not come across as a Director who is impressing the actor by letting them know how much he does know about his art. He trusts his actor and that is the biggest thing an actor is asking for.”

The film boasts an ensemble cast, including Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta. With Pritam's music complementing Basu's unique storytelling, 'Metro...In Dino' is expected to be one of the biggest releases of the year.

The trailer, which was recently launched, has garnered a positive response from audiences, promising a heart-stirring exploration of love, heartbreak, and human connection. 'Metro...In Dino' is set to hit cinemas on July 4, 2025, presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd.