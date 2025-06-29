Advertisement
TANVI THE GREAT

Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great To Release On THIS Date, Trailer Set To Launch Tomorrow

The trailer of Tanvi The Great, a globally acclaimed film about courage and inclusion, will be unveiled on June 30 ahead of its release.

|Last Updated: Jun 29, 2025, 09:23 PM IST|Source: ANI
Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great To Release On THIS Date, Trailer Set To Launch Tomorrow (Image: IMDb)

Mumbai: The much-awaited trailer of 'Tanvi The Great' is all set to be released on Monday, June 30.

Ahead of the release, Marathon Man Anupam Kher shared a special video that shows how the film has already made a mark across the world.

The actor took to his Instagram to share a video featuring reactions and praise from people at global film festivals where the movie was screened. The video starts with legendary actor Robert De Niro watching the film at the New York Indian Film Festival. It also includes moments from the world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in France, and other screenings in London, Houston, and New York.

Along with the video, Kher added a caption that read, "TRAILER OUT TOMORROW: From a quiet dream to a global stage, with even Robert De Niro being among those who witnessed her story, #TanviTheGreat has travelled far and touched many hearts. And now, she's back to where her heart belongs, ready to meet you.

Trailer out tomorrow.

Arriving in cinemas on 18th July."

A post shared by Anupam Kher (@anupampkher)

Tanvi The Great follows 21-year-old Tanvi Raina, a woman with autism who discovers her late Indian Army officer father's unfulfilled dream -- to stand at Siachen, the world's highest battlefield, and salute the Indian flag. Despite societal pushback and institutional barriers against autistic recruits in the military, she becomes determined to fulfill this mission, according to Variety.

The film stars debutant Subhangi Dutt in the lead role. Karan Tacker, Boman Irani, and Anupam Kher also play prominent roles in the film. The movie is set to release on July 18.

