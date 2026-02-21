Subedaar trailer first review: Anupam Kher calls Anil Kapoor’s performance ‘BRILLIANT’ ahead of official launch

New Delhi: Veteran actor Anupam Kher has given fans an early glimpse into the much-anticipated 'Subedaar' trailer with an emotional and unfiltered reaction on social media, ahead of its official launch.

The 'Saaransh' actor praised his longtime friend and colleague Anil Kapoor for what he called a "remarkable" performance, sparking excitement among fans.

Kher posted a detailed note expressing his admiration for Kapoor's craft. "What you have done yet again is beyond remarkable. There is something so inspiring about watching you reinvent yourself with every film... The trailer is BRILLIANT. Powerful. Layered. And your performance carries that unmistakable intensity -- the hunger of a newcomer and the craft of a master. That combination is rare," he wrote.

He added that Kapoor's ability to reinvent himself "is not a strategy... it has become your nature," highlighting the actor's ongoing evolution in Indian cinema.

Anupam!!!



What do I even say after reading this? You always have a way of seeing the fire before the world does. That kind of faith from a friend and a fellow actor means everything.



We’ve both been at this long enough to know that the hunger is the only thing that keeps us… https://t.co/paZJXdEQIs — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 21, 2026

'Subedaar,' directed by Suresh Triveni, stars Anil Kapoor as Subedaar Arjun Maurya, a retired soldier navigating civilian life while attempting to repair his fractured relationship with his daughter, Shyama, played by Radhika Madan.

Set in Madhya Pradesh, the film explores local corruption and societal dysfunction, blending action with emotional depth. The ensemble cast also includes Saurabh Shukla, Aditya Rawal, Mona Singh, and Faisal Malik.

Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image Films, and Anil Kapoor Film and Communication Network, the film is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2026.

While the official teaser was released on February 11, 2026, providing a first look at Kapoor's "vintage action hero" persona, the full-length trailer is expected closer to the premiere.

In addition to the cinematic release, the film's first major track, 'The Lalla Anthem- A Warning From Subedaar,' dropped on February 19, 2026.

The track features commanding vocals by Vishal Dadlani, composed by Rohan-Vinayak, and penned by Rishi Upadhyay. A promotional version even includes a special appearance by cricket legend Harbhajan Singh alongside Kapoor.