Anupam Kher To Play Col. Pratap Raina In 'Tanvi The Great', Actor Shares New Poster

Mumbai : Legendary actor Anupam Kher is keeping fans updated about his directorial project, 'Tanvi The Great'.

Now, the makers have posted his character poster on the social media handle. He will be playing the role of Col. Pratap Raina.



Taking to Instagram handle, Anupam Kher Studio, shared the poster of Kher's character and wrote in the caption, "ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: For four decades, GLOBAL and GLORIOUS Actor Anupam Kher has made us laugh, cry, cheer, and gave us countless unforgettable performances in films from India and abroad, both!

Now, he embodies a character whose story he wrote himself!"

"Presenting Col. Pratap Raina... who lets his silence speak louder than his words. But then someone enters his world... someone who has her own interpretation of silence!

When circumstances bring these two forces together, their world shakes a little. Sometimes it makes you laugh, and sometimes you are holding your tears back! And yet Col. Pratap Raina and Tanvi are the TWO sides of the same COIN!," reads the post.



Recently, the makers shared the poster introducing Nasser's character, Brigadier Rao.



Along with the poster, the actor added a caption that read: "ACTORS of TANVI THE GREAT: Even though #NasserSir is younger than me, it is because of his legendary film career that the 'SIR' comes out automatically when I refer to him. His acting graph and his list of films are an actor's dream," a part of his post read.



The film also stars 'Khaki: The Bihar Chapter' actor Karan Tacker, who is set to make his debut on the big screen after years of working in television and on streaming platforms. The film also features debutant Shubhangi Dutt. Apart from the two, the film also includes Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, and Arvind Swami in crucial roles.



Game of Thrones actor Iain Glen is also part of the film. 'Tanvi The Great' features sound design by Resul Pookutty, the Academy Award-winning sound designer known for Slumdog Millionaire.



It is produced by Anupam Kher Studios in collaboration with NFDC. The film is also set to premiere at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival, within the Marche du Film, with music composed by Oscar-winner MM Keeravani.



The release date for Tanvi The Great is yet to be announced.