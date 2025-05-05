Anupam Kher Unveils 'Tanvi The Great' Poster Featuring 'Game of Thrones' Star Iain Glen

New Delhi: Anupam Kher’s directorial venture Tanvi The Great continues to make headlines for all the right reasons. Following the grand reveal of lead actress Shubhangi, the filmmaker has now introduced acclaimed actor Iain Glen—best known for his role in Game of Thrones—as Michael Simmons in the upcoming film.

Sharing the news on social media, Kher reflected on his friendship with Glen, which began during their collaboration on the BBC miniseries Mrs. Wilson. “When I was casting for Michael Simmons’s character, I sent the script to Iain and he immediately agreed,” wrote Kher. “He brings gravitas, warmth, and compassion to the film—qualities essential to the role.”

Tanvi The Great is backed by Anupam Kher Studios and NFDC, in association with Lower Middle Class Corporation. The film features music by Oscar-winning composer M.M. Keeravani. A release date is expected to be announced soon.