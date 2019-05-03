close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher's 'One Day: Justice Delivered' gets release date

Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher's "One Day: Justice Delivered" will release on June 14.

Anupam Kher&#039;s &#039;One Day: Justice Delivered&#039; gets release date

Mumbai: Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher's "One Day: Justice Delivered" will release on June 14.

Presented by D Neev Films, "One Day: Justice Delivered" is a Cinema Friday International production, read a statement.

Swati Singh, co-producer, said: "'One Day...' is a crime suspense drama with lots of twists and turns. All the actors have portrayed their characters very well. We are happy to announce that the movie is releasing on June 14, 2019 and really hope the audience would like it."

Produced by Ketan Patel and Swati and directed by Ashok Nanda, the film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Deepshikha and Murali Sharma. It revolves around a crime branch special officer investigating the disappearances of high profile individuals.
 

Tags:
Anupam KherOne Day: Justice DeliveredEsha GuptaZarina Wahab
Next
Story

Shraddha Kapoor resumes dance rehearsal for 'Street Dancer'

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Deshhit: Kashmiri Pandit back from exile, revives old biz