Anupam Kher's 'One Day: Justice Delivered' gets release date

Mumbai: Esha Gupta and Anupam Kher's "One Day: Justice Delivered" will release on June 14.

Presented by D Neev Films, "One Day: Justice Delivered" is a Cinema Friday International production, read a statement.

Swati Singh, co-producer, said: "'One Day...' is a crime suspense drama with lots of twists and turns. All the actors have portrayed their characters very well. We are happy to announce that the movie is releasing on June 14, 2019 and really hope the audience would like it."

Produced by Ketan Patel and Swati and directed by Ashok Nanda, the film also features Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra, Zakir Hussain, Rajesh Sharma and Deepshikha and Murali Sharma. It revolves around a crime branch special officer investigating the disappearances of high profile individuals.

