Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav declared Anupam Kher's 'Tanvi The Great' tax-free in the state. The announcement was made on Tuesday after he attended a special screening of the film in Bhopal.

CM Yadav was received by a team of delegates and Kher himself. Debutant actor Shubhangi Dutta, who plays a key role in the film, was also present at the screening.

"Today, I had the opportunity to watch the film Tanvi The Great with the renowned actor and director Shri @AnupamPKher ji in Bhopal. I announce that the film will be made tax-free in Madhya Pradesh," CM Yadav stated in a post on X.

Heaping praise on the film, he added, "This touching film, dedicated to the struggles, determination, and dreams of an autistic girl, inspires people to be more sensitive, humane, and compassionate towards such special children. Heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to Shri Kher ji and his entire team for this wonderful film."

Speaking to ANI, Anupam Kher said that his film has been made with an aim to encourage the youth, to push them toward their goals. "We want to motivate the youth about the importance of hard work and honesty," the actor said.

He also shared hopes of shooting more films in Madhya Pradesh.

Prior to this, President Droupadi Murmu and Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, also attended the film's screening and were full of praise for its inspiring content.

Centred on the Indian Army and autism, 'Tanvi The Great' tells the story of a young girl (Shubhangi Dutt) who lives with her mother and grandfather (Anupam Kher). Inspired by her late father, she is determined to join the armed forces.

The film also features Boman Irani, Jackie Shroff, Karan Tacker, Arvind Swami, Nasser, and British actor Iain Glen.

Produced by Anupam Kher Studios along with NFDC, the film has received global accolades during its festival run in Cannes, New York, London, and Houston. It also earned standing ovations at special previews held at the National Defence Academy and the Southern Command in Pune.