New Delhi: Filmmaker Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar has impressed masses and classes alike. While a majority of it liked it and hailed the screenplay, a few also pointed out to some discrepancies in the script and how the movie happens to be propaganda movie. However, despite diverse views - the mass opinion about the film's direction and performances received a big thumbs up from fraternity people and audience alike.

Days after the movie release, famous filmmaker Anurag Kashyap, known for straight talk reviewed Dhurandhar and shared his views. On Letterboxd, he reviewed the movie writing: A spy can not be a spy if he doesn't have hate and angst against the enemy state. A soldier also can not be a soldier if he doesn't have angst against the enemy state.. On those two counts, I have no issues. I have two sequences that I have a problem with. Madhwan saying - ek. Din aisa ayega jab jo desh ke bare me koi sochaga, and another in the end when Ranveer says ye naya India hai. Take those two asides, it's a good film. In fact, a brilliant film that entirely set in Pakistan (sic).”

ALSO READ: Pakistani Women Dance To Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar Song 'Shararat' Amid Movie Ban, Internet Reacts - Watch Viral Video

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

About Dhurandhar filmmaker Aditya Dhar, he wrote: "I have known Aditya Dhar since his national award film film Boond. It's his politics. Genuine politics. Agree or disagree with it. Man is honest. Not an opportunist like others. All his films are about Kashmir. He is a Kashmiri Pandit who has suffered. Either you argue with him or let him be. Fimmakin is top-notch."

"If you love The Hurt Locker, Zero Dark Thirty or House of Dynamite. They are Oscar-winning propaganda films about the USA. I ignored the two propaganda dialogues and loved the filmmaking and stubbborness of the filmmaker. And Ranveer Singh being my favourite performance. So secure. If I as a filmmaker have to argue about the politics of it, I will call Dhar. But significant film," concluded Anurag.

About Dhurandhar Movie

Dhurandhar is about the story of an Indian spy infiltrating the terror networks based in Lyari. Sanjay Dutt, Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Rakesh Bedi and newcomer Sara Arjun play pivotal parts in the movie.

Dhurandhar Part 2 is slated for a grand Eid 2026 release on March 19, 2026, with the film set to release simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam, marking its five-language pan-India and global rollout.