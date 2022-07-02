NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma on Saturday (July 2) announced the first schedule wrap of her upcoming sports biopic film 'Chakda Express'. The 'Zero' actor took to her Instagram and shared a post to which she captioned, "SCHEDULE ONE DONE More to follow #ChakdaExpress".

In the post, the 'NH-1' actor shared a picture of a cricket ball, she is holding in her hand, with the text, "It's a schedule wrap" written on it.

'Chakda Express' marks the comeback of the 'Dil Dhadakane Do' actor after her last release 'Zero' in 2018 with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. Directed by Prosit Roy, 'Chakda Express' is a sports biopic film based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, which will stream exclusively on Netflix. The final release date of the film is still awaited.

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' will be portraying the role of a cricketer for the first time in her career and she announced her comeback film with a special announcement video at the beginning of 2022.

Anushka took a long break from her professional life after she welcomed her first child, her daughter Vamika, as she wanted to spend time with her and after a long wait, the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' actor is all set for her comeback.

Anushka's brother Karnesh Sharma will be producing 'Chakda Express' with his home production company Clean Slate Filmz.

Live TV