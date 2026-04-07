Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's late review of Dhurandhar 2 is here, 'I didn't flinch once in 4 hours...'

New Delhi: Star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma have finally watched Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge and shared their review too. The adorable couple took to their Instagram handles and heaped praises on filmmaker Aditya Dhar and actor Ranveer Singh.

Virat Kohli lauded Aditya Dhar's direction and Ranveer Singh's performance in the film. He wrote: "Saw the film today and dare I say that I have never ever seen a cinematic experience like this made in india. It brought out every kind of emotion to the surface and I didn't flinch once for almost 4 hours. Aditya dhar your talent and conviction is reflected in what you've created. Hats off to you. You're a genius. And although all actors were great in their roles BUT Ranveer Singh you have attained a different level after this movie and your performance was beyond brilliant. Absolutely WOW."

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Praising the movie, Anushka Sharma wrote: "What a fantastic film you've made @adityadharfilms! It takes so much conviction to make a almost 4 hr long film. Gripping and immersive, meticulously crafted, the film holds your attention through and through. You are a fiercely original and assured filmmaker @ranveersingh. You seized a once-in-a-lifetime character and delivered a solid, flawless performance @actormaddy @rampal72 @therakeshbedi sir and each and every fantastic actor in the film-Every performance lands perfectly; the film is unthinkable without each of you.Many congratulations to everyone behind this one."

About Dhurandhar 2

'Dhurandhar' franchise marks Aditya Dhar's second directorial venture after his National Award-winning debut 'Uri: The Surgical Strike', which starred Vicky Kaushal. The second features a powerful lineup including Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt, with a cameo appearance by Yami Gautam. In the first part, Akshaye Khanna played a key role as gangster Rehman Dakait.

The film's music, including the track 'Aari Aari' composed by Shashwat Sachdev in collaboration with Bombay Rockers, has also contributed to its popularity among audiences.

(With ANI inputs)