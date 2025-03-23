AR Murugadoss Hints At Ghajini 2, Says 'There Is A Possibility'

New Delhi: Ahead of A.R. Murugadoss much-anticipated Sikandar, the acclaimed director spills the beans on a possible sequel to his critically acclaimed Ghajini. Moviegoers are in for a double treat as they await the teaser of Salman Khan's Sikandar.

Speaking to PTI, Murugadoss said, ''There is a possibility for Ghajini 2. We have something in mind, and we will sit and discuss. If everything goes well, we can do it. I have a basic idea, not a full script. If it is made, it will be made both in Tamil and Hindi as well.''

Hinting at a possible Ghajini sequel, the director added, “In Hollywood films, even if the character dies, they will recreate it. Besides, there's always a possibility of a prequel. In Ghajini, we built a character who has memory loss and is a super-rich guy. So, we can play with that. It’s an interesting character.''

Talking about Ghajini, the film revolves around Sanjay Singhania, portrayed by Aamir Khan and Kalpana Shetty, played by Asin. Their love story takes a tragic turn when Kalpana's shocking death leaves Sanjay with anterograde amnesia, leading him to seek revenge on those responsible for Kalpana murder. The film was a remake of the director's 2005 Tamil version, which was a box-office hit. It gained nationwide popularity after the success of the 2008 Hindi adaptation.

Recently, A.R. Murugadoss spoke about one of the most haunting questions: why did Kalpana die without knowing Sachin's real identity in the critically acclaimed film? addressing this question the director said, ''If Kalpana got to know about the true identity of Aamir's character, we wouldn’t be discussing this scene, it’s been 16 years since the film released, and yet everyone talks about it, as a writer and director I see that as a job well done.''

Earlier, Ghajini producer Allu Aravind expressed interest in making a sequel with the Bollywood star.

Meanwhile, director AR Murugadoss' remarks have reignited speculation among fans, as the cult classic continues to leave a lasting impact since its 2008 release.

Known for multiple blockbusters, AR Murugadoss has worked with some of the biggest names in the film industry, including Megastar Chiranjeevi in Stalin, Suriya and Aamir Khan in Ghajini (both Tamil and Hindi versions), Thalapathy Vijay in Thuppakki, Akshay Kumar in Holiday: A Soldier Is Never Off Duty, and now, Salman Khan in Sikandar.

The much-awaited trailer of Sikandar is all set to release today (March 23). The film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Anjini Dhawan in key roles.

Sikandar is set to hit theatres on March 28.