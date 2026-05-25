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NewsEntertainmentMovies‘Tujhko’ from Cocktail 2 out now: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan reunite for soulful Shahid-Rashmika love ballad
COCKTAIL 2

‘Tujhko’ from Cocktail 2 out now: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan reunite for soulful Shahid-Rashmika love ballad

The makers of Cocktail 2 have officially released "Tujhko", a soulful romantic duet featuring India’s top playback singers, Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan

|Last Updated: May 25, 2026, 03:36 PM IST|Source: ANI
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‘Tujhko’ from Cocktail 2 out now: Arijit Singh, Sunidhi Chauhan reunite for soulful Shahid-Rashmika love ballad(Source: Instagram)

New Delhi : The makers of the upcoming Bollywood film 'Cocktail 2' have released their latest romantic track 'Tujhko' on Monday, unveiling a soulful duet that brings together celebrated singers Arijit Singh and Sunidhi Chauhan in a deeply emotional musical collaboration.
 
Composed by acclaimed music director Pritam, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya, 'Tujhko' is positioned as a soft, comforting love ballad that leans into classic Bollywood romance while highlighting the fresh on-screen pairing of Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.
 
'Tujhko' is a gentle, slow-flowing romantic track. Arijit Singh leads the song with his signature emotive style, supported by Sunidhi Chauhan's powerful vocals, creating a layered duet that enhances the track's romantic tone.

 
 
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A post shared by Shahid Kapoor (@shahidkapoor)

 
The visuals of the song feature Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in warm, sunlit frames, with summer-inspired aesthetics and flowing silhouettes. The music video focuses on quiet, affectionate moments between the characters.

Also Read: Pritam hits back at plagiarism claims over 'Mashooqa' from Cocktail 2 amid online debate
 
The song also marks a notable musical reunion for Arijit Singh with composer Pritam and lyricist Amitabh Bhattacharya, a trio known for several iconic Bollywood hits.
 
As highlighted in the official description, "Tujhko marks a massive musical milestone as it brings together India's top playback singer, Arijit Singh, and the versatile Sunidhi Chauhan for a rare, soulful duet".
 
The film 'Cocktail 2', directed by Homi Adajania, features a new ensemble cast including Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna. The movie will release on June 19, 2026, in theatres. 

 

 

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