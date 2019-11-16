Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh begin shooting for untitled film—Pics

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor has started shooting for his next along with actress Rakul Preet Singh. This is the first time that the two have teamed up for a film and fans are excited to see the fresh pairing.

Arjun shared a collage of four pics with Rakul on micro-blogging site Twitter. He wrote, “Picture Shuroo... other information bhi upload hogi soon...”

Rakul, who is elated to team up with the handsome hunk, also shared the same set of pics and captioned them as, “This one will be a crazyyyy fun ride kickstarts today wish us luck”

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared two pics from the film's sets and wrote, “

Filming begins... The film - not titled yet - stars Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet... Directed by Kaashvie Nair... Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham.”

Apart from this untitled film, Arjun will also be seen in 'Panipat' that releases this December. The film has been high on the buzzword ever since its inception and its trailer has left fans impressed.

Rakul Preet, on the other hand, was recently seen playing a pivotal role in 'Marjaavaan'.