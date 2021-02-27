Arjun Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ bags OTT release

New Delhi: Arjun Kapoor, Neena Gupta and Rakul Preet Singh starrer ‘Sardar Ka Grandson’ will premiere on Netflix. The film is directed by Kaashvie Nair.

Taking to Instagram, Arjun dropped a bunch of stills from the movie and wrote, “Gather your parents and grandparents for this one, Sardar ka Grandson is coming soon to @netflix_in #SardarKaGrandson.”

Take a look at the post:

The star cast also includes Aditi Rao Hydari, John Abraham, Soni Razdan, Kanwaljit Singh and Kumud Mishra. The family entertainer is co-produced by Emmay Entertainment, John Abraham Entertainment and T-Series. The release date is yet to be announced. The film is written by Anuja Chauhan, Amitosh Nagpal and Kaashvie Nair.

'Sardar Ka Grandson' went on floors in November 2019. Announcing the project, Arjun had shared a goofy picture collage with Rakul. Captioning the post, he wrote, “Picture Shuroo... other information bhi upload hogi soon.”

Meanwhile, Arjun was last seen in ‘Panipat’, co-starring Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. He will next be seen in ‘Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar’ opposite Parineeti Chopra. The movie will hit the theatres on March 19, 2021.

Rakul Preet Singh also has several projects lined up including ‘MayDay’, ‘Doctor G’ and ‘Thank God’.