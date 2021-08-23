हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Arjun Kapoor shares Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' motion poster

Actor Arjun Kapoor shared director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' motion poster on Monday.

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor shared director Aasmaan Bhardwaj's 'Kuttey' motion poster on Monday.

The actor took to Instagram and shared the poster of Aasmaan Bhardwaj's directorial debut 'Kuttey'. 

Son of ace filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj, Aasmaan will be directing the thriller 'Kuttey' with an interesting ensemble cast. The film stars Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Konkona Sen Sharma, Kumud Mishra, Radhika Madan and Shardul Bhardwaj.

'Kuttey' is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj, Luv Ranjan, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj.

Aasmaan has studied filmmaking at the School Of Visual Arts, New York. He has assisted his father on films like 'Kaminey', '7 Khoon Maaf' and 'Matru ki Bijlee ka Mandola'.

