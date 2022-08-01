NewsEntertainmentMovies
Arjun Kapoor to get ‘goodnight sleep’ as his film ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is housefull at a Mumbai cinema

`Ek Villain Returns` minted Rs 14 crore after the second day of its release and became Arjun`s fifth highest opening film of his career.

Edited By:  Tahira Khan|Last Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 09:52 AM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor felt overwhelmed by seeing a Housefull board outside a cinema hall in Mumbai. Arjun along with his co-stars Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria visited the old Gaiety Galaxy cinema hall in Mumbai to surprise their fans watching `Ek Villain Returns`.

Taking to Instagram, the `Gunday` actor shared a picture from the cinema hall, which he captioned, "Ek actor ko aur kya chahiye!! Housefull board outside a cinema that`s all we work for... will sleep with a smile on my face tonight... ."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)


In the picture, the `Mubarkaan` actor could be seen holding the Housefull board with Tara and Disha on both his sides and their fans gathering around them. Helmed by Mohit Suri `Ek Villain Returns` gathered mixed reviews from the netizens but the `Aurangzeb` actor received praises from the audience for his performance in the film.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor)



Soon after Arjun shared this post, fans flooded the comment section with heart, fire emoticons and congratulatory messages for the whole team.

"Absolutely....best movie of this year" a fan commented on the post. Another fan wrote, "Congratulations movie it's very awesome and Arjun acting superb."

`Ek Villain Returns` minted Rs 14 crore after the second day of its release and became Arjun`s fifth highest opening film of his career. Apart from `Ek Villain Returns`, Arjun will also be seen in Aasmaan Bhardwaaj`s `Kuttey`, which is slated to release on November 4, 2022. Along with this he also has director Ajay Behl`s `The Ladykiller` opposite Bhumi Pednekar.

