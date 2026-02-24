As Boong wins BAFTA 2026, Priyanka Chopra, Vicky Kaushal, Kareena Kapoor & others laud Farhan Akhtar-backed Manipuri film

New Delhi: Filmmaker-actor Farhan Aktar and Ritesh Sidhwani backed Manipuri film 'Boong' scripted history by becoming the first Indian film to win at the BAFTA 2026 Awards. Directed by Lakshmipriya Devi, the coming-of-age drama bagged the Best Children’s & Family Film honour at the 79th British Academy Film Awards, marking a landmark achievement for Indian cinema on the global stage.

The film competed with international titles such as Zootopia 2, Lilo & Stitch and Arco, emerging victorious in the category.

Bollywood reacts to 'Boong' winning BAFTA 2026

The historic win sparked celebrations across the country, with congratulatory messages pouring in from all corners of the industry. Celebrities, including Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, took to social media to applaud the team and express their pride.

Bollywood celebs took to social media congratulate the big success. Priyanka Chopra described the win as a moment for stories that deserve to be “seen, celebrated and remembered,” congratulating director Lakshmipriya Devi and the entire team.

The actress shared the poster of Boong and wrote, “Stories like these deserve to be seen, celebrated and remembered. Congratulations @Ip_devi and the entire team of Boong on this incredible BAFTA win.”

Priyanka also congratulated the team, writing, “Congratulations! Incredible Work @lp_devi @ritesh_sid @faroutakhtar @excelmovies @bafta”

Vicky Kaushal termed it a “Heartiest congratulations for this historic win at #Bafta @Ip_devi @faroutakhtar @ritesh_sid Team #Boong”

Kareena Kapoor Khan called the achievement “absolutely brilliant” and many congratulations

#Boong @lp_devi @ritesh sid @faroutakhtar @gugun kipgen official @balahijam @amcalexx

@shujaatsaudagar @vikeshbhutani @kassimjagmagia @vishalrr @chalkboardentertainment

@suitablepictures @excelmovies @aafilms.official @bafta

Karisma Kapoor took to her social media and wished, writing, “Congratulations to team #Boong @ritesh sid ofaroutakhtar @lp_devi @excelmovies @dollysidhwani @shibaniakhtar”

Boong directed by Lakshmipriya Devi was previously showcased at several international film platforms and has received appreciation for its simple yet emotionally resonant storytelling. The film centres on a young boy who sets out to reunite his estranged parents, believing that bringing his absent father home would be the greatest gift for his mother. It has earned praise for its honesty, simplicity, and for the emotional sincerity.