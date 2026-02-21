Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein box office day 1: Did Siddhant Chaturvedi’s film beat Taapsee Pannu’s courtroom drama?

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein: Two films clashed at the box office this Friday- Taapsee Pannu’s Assi and Siddhant Chaturvedi–Mrunal Thakur starrer Do Deewane Seher Mein. However, both releases opened to modest numbers and failed to make a strong impact on their first day.

Assi vs Do Deewane Seher Mein: Day 1 Box Office

According to Sacnilk reports, despite the box office clash, both films witnessed subdued openings. Do Deewane Seher Mein collected ₹1.25 crore net in India on its opening day, while Assi earned around Rs 1.00 crore net, as per early estimates.

Although neither film had a strong start, Do Deewane Seher Mein registered slightly better theatre occupancy compared to Assi on Day 1.

Occupancy Report

Do Deewane Seher Mein recorded an overall 9.29% Hindi occupancy on February 20. The highest turnout was seen in:

Chennai: 24.67%

Mumbai: 13%

Pune: 11.25%

Ahmedabad: 9.75%

In contrast, Anubhav Sinha and Taapsee Pannu’s Assi posted a modest overall occupancy of 7.38% on its opening day. The film began on a weak note with just 3.88% occupancy in the morning shows.

However, it showed slight growth as the day progressed, registering 7.24% in the afternoon and 6.92% in the evening. Night shows offered some relief, with occupancy finally touching double digits at 11.48%.

About Assi

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film explores complex social issues through the lens of an intense legal battle. The cast includes Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, and Revathy in pivotal roles.

Assi is not a conventional courtroom drama. It raises deeper questions about morality, responsibility, and the kind of society being shaped for future generations.

The story follows Parima (played by Kani Kusruti), a schoolteacher in Delhi who is abducted. The narrative focuses on the aftermath — the investigation, media frenzy, and the legal battle led by a fierce lawyer, Raavi (played by Taapsee Pannu).

The film has been receiving praise for its powerful performances and intense storytelling, emerging as a courtroom drama that lingers with viewers long after the final verdict.

About Do Deewane Seher Mein

Do Deewane Seher Mein stars Mrunal Thakur and Siddhant Chaturvedi and is directed by Ravi Udyawar. The film is produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Prerna Singh, Umesh Kumar Bansal, and Bharat Kumar Ranga. It released theatrically on February 20, 2026.

Siddhant Chaturvedi rose to fame with his breakout role in Gully Boy, which screened at the Berlin Film Festival. He later appeared in films such as Gehraiyaan, Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, and Dhadak 2.

Mrunal Thakur, meanwhile, continues her strong run with projects like Sita Ramam, Jersey, Son of Sardaar 2, and Netflix’s Lust Stories 2.