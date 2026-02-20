Assi X Review: Taapsee Pannu’s film ‘shakes you to the core,’ say viewers; call it ‘hard-hitting’ and ‘thought-provoking’

New Delhi: Taapsee Pannu is back on the big screen with Assi. The much-anticipated courtroom drama hit theatres on Thursday, February 20.

Directed by Anubhav Sinha, the film explores complex social issues through the lens of an intense legal battle.

The film also stars Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Naseeruddin Shah, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Kani Kusruti, and Revathy in pivotal roles.

After early screenings, viewers took to X (formerly Twitter) to share their first reactions, with many praising the film’s intensity, performances, and thought-provoking narrative.

Assi X Review

One user wrote,“Must watch the movie Assi. @anubhavsinha’s brilliant direction and the outstanding performances by @taapsee and Kani Kusruti will shake you to the core and force you to think about what’s happening in our society.”

Another viewer hailed the storyline and performances, writing: “#Assi (अस्सी) is not just a film, it’s a wake-up call.

It shakes you with every scene, portraying the horrifying reality of how women and girls are preyed upon daily.

It doesn’t entertain, it haunts and forces you to confront uncomfortable truths.

The performances by @taapsee, @kani_kusruti, #Revathy, #ManojPahwa, #KumudMishra, @MdZeeshanAyyub, @naseeruddinshah, #SupriyaPathak, #SeemaBhargavaPahwa and #RajendraSethi are raw and powerful.

This is a film that demands to be seen, felt, and reflected upon.”

A third user wrote, “Assi is not just a courtroom drama , it is a bold and thought-provoking social mirror.”

Highlighting Taapsee’s performance, one user wrote, “#Taapsee doesn’t just play strong characters, she makes you feel every ounce of their pain and power. #Assi is heavy but so worth it.”

Another viewer described the atmosphere inside the theatre, saying, “Goosebumps… tears… silence… that’s how the theatre felt while watching Assi. #Taapsee owns this space like nobody else.”

About Assi

Assi is not a typical courtroom drama. It deals with deeper questions of morality, responsibility, and the kind of society being shaped for future generations.

The film follows Parima (played by Kani Kusruti), a schoolteacher in Delhi who is abducted. The plot focuses on the aftermath , the investigation, the media frenzy, and the legal battle led by a fierce lawyer, Raavi (played by Taapsee Pannu).

The film is being widely praised for its powerful performances. Assi emerges as an intense courtroom drama that lingers with viewers long after the final verdict.