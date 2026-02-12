Advertisement
Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankar to star in Ginny Weds Sunny 2; makers unveil first poster

Makers have officially announced Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, a sequel to the 2020 romantic comedy, featuring a fresh lead pair of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr.

|Last Updated: Feb 12, 2026, 08:44 PM IST|Source: ANI
Avinash Tiwary, Medha Shankar to star in Ginny Weds Sunny 2; makers unveil first poster(Source: Instagram)

Mumbai The release date of Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankar-starrer 'Ginnyy Wedss Sunny 2' has been announced. The film will hit the cinema screens on April 24.
 
On Thursday, the makers also shared the film's poster. Check out here.

As per a press note, the film is set against the contrasting worlds of a tough wrestler and a free-spirited girl, and the chaos and charm that unfold when their lives collide.

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

 Lillete Dubey, Sudhir Pandey, Govind Namdev, Gopi Bhalla, Nayani Dixit, Vishwanath Chatterjee, and Rohit Chaudhary are also a part of the film, which is prodyced by Vinod Bachchan & Umesh Kumar Bansal.  Prasshant Jha has directed it.

The film follows Netflix's 2020 Hindi pic Ginny Wedss Sunny, which starred Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey.

 Speaking of sequel, producer Vinod Bachchan earlier said, "We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing. We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection." 

