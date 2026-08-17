Awarapan 2 box collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi-starrer rakes in Rs 120 cr worldwide

Awarapan 2 box collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi's latest outing, Awarapan 2, opened to rave reviews at the box office. The action thriller is directed by Nitin Kakkar. A sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
Awarapan 2 has set the box office on fire, delivering a blockbuster opening weekend with Rs 84.31 crore nett in India and an estimated Rs 120.86 crore worldwide. The film opened with Rs 23.40 crore collection on Independence Day, followed by Rs 34.09 crore on Day 2 and Rs 26.82 crore on Day 3. With this, Awarapan 2 has recorded the third-highest opening weekend of 2026, beating some of the recent releases, and its estimated overseas collection of $1.9 million (approximately Rs 18 crore) takes its worldwide gross to Rs 120.86 crore, making it a global hit.
The sequel has given tough competition to Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's period drama Batwara 1947 in theatres.
Awarapan 2 has been made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore and it has already recovered the amount in the opening weekend. Awarapan 2 has joined the Bollywood successes of 2026 alongside films such as Border 2, The Kerala Story 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The film has also registered the fourth-highest Independence Day weekend collection of the last decade (2015–2025), reflecting the massive audience response across markets. The blockbuster response marks a powerful return for Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, with audiences embracing the character and the world of Awarapan 2.
The trailer presented a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world.
The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released ahead of the film.
Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa. The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.
Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.
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