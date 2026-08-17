Awarapan 2 box collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi-starrer rakes in Rs 81 cr in three days

Awarapan 2 box collection day 3: Emraan Hashmi's latest outing, Awarapan 2, opened to rave reviews at the box office. The action thriller is directed by Nitin Kakkar. A sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, the film stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, as of day 4, Awarapan 2 is currently running across 628 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 98.16 Cr and total India net to Rs 81.80 Cr so far, with India final collections yet to be reported.
The sequel has given tough competition to Sunny Deol-Preity Zinta's period drama Batwara 1947 in theatres.
Awarapan 2 has been made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore and it has already recovered the amount in the opening weekend. Awarapan 2 has joined the Bollywood successes of 2026 alongside films such as Border 2, The Kerala Story 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The trailer presented a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world.
The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released ahead of the film.
Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa. The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.
Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.
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