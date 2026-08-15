The original Awarapan, directed by Mohit Suri, was released on June 29, 2007. Starring Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran, the film did not perform well at the box office upon release but gradually went on to earn a strong cult following among fans. Its music, especially tracks like 'Toh Phir Aao', continues to remain popular and is still widely played in cars, parties, and playlists even years later.