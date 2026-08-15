Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Entertainment
  • /Movies
  • /Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi film crosses prequel's lifetime earnings in just one day

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi film crosses prequel's lifetime earnings in just one day

Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi's action-thriller delivered a record-breaking performance, outperforming major releases to emerge as the actor's biggest solo opener and surpassing the prequel's lifetime business on its very first day.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 15, 2026, 03:10 PM IST|Updated: Aug 15, 2026, 03:10 PM IST
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi film crosses prequel's lifetime earnings in just one day
Image Credit: IMDb

About the Author

ANI

ANI

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Awarapan 2 box office collection day 1: Emraan Hashmi film crosses prequel's lifetime earnings in just one day
2
3
4
5