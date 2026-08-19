Awarapan 2 box office collection: Emraan Hashmi is back and this time his Awarapan 2 has managed to impress the audiences and how! A sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, the action thriller stars Emraan Hashmi, Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi. Let's check out the box office collection of Awarapan 2, which has crossed Rs 100 crore in India already.
According to trade tracking site Sacnilk, on day 5, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 9.75 Cr across 11,060 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 120.33 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 100.75 Cr so far. Overseas, the film collected Rs 2.00 Cr on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 23.80 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 144.13 Cr.
Awarapan 2 has been made on a reported budget of Rs 45 crore and it has already recovered the amount in the opening weekend. Awarapan 2 has joined the Bollywood successes of 2026 alongside films such as Border 2, The Kerala Story 2 and Dhurandhar: The Revenge.
The film has also registered the fourth-highest Independence Day weekend collection of the last decade (2015–2025), reflecting the massive audience response across markets.
Reacting to the massive success of Awarapan 2, Emraan Hashmi's wife Parveen took to her social media handle and wrote a long heartfelt post reading: "It has taken Emi 23 years to get here today... 23 years of patience, dedication, faith, surrender, countless blessings and prayers!!
There were Fridays that brought incredible highs, and there were Fridays that brought heartbreak and disappointment, but he never allowed any of it to stop him from moving forward. He kept showing up, kept working and kept believing that all the hard work would pay off someday!! Inshallah
I have watched him put his heart and soul into all his projects. And now even with these incredible numbers and all this love pouring in people around me keep asking, “How is he still so grounded and so calm?”
This is what makes him different!!
The movie marks the powerful return for Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, with audiences embracing the character and the world of Awarapan 2. The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.
Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.