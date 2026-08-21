/Awarapan 2 hits jackpot, check cast fees: Emraan Hashmi paid 10X times his 2007 Awarapan salary

Awarapan 2 cast fees: Some sequels take years to greenlight. This one took nearly two decades — and judging by the paychecks involved, the wait clearly paid off. As Awarapan 2 pulls in crowds nostalgic for the 2007 original, attention has quickly shifted from the storyline to the numbers behind it. Reports pin Emraan Hashmi's fee for stepping back into Shivam Pandit's shoes at a sum several times higher than what he earned playing the same character the first time around — a gap that says as much about his career trajectory as it does about the film's budget. Joining him is Disha Patani, stepping into a brand-new role in the franchise, with her own reported paycheck putting her among the film's top earners. Add Shabana Azmi to the mix — juggling this release alongside another same-day theatrical clash — and the cast's combined earnings tell a bigger story about what a cult classic's comeback is worth in 2026. So who really walked away with the biggest paycheck, and how does the gap compare to their earlier films? Here's the full breakdown.
Emraan Hashmi reprises his role of Shivam Pandit in the sequel. According to News24, Emraan Hashmi is the highest-paid actor in the sequel, with a fee of Rs 12 crore, getting that his remuneration is around 10 times what he was paid for the 2007 original. He was roughly paid Rs 1.5 crore to Rs 2 crore.
Disha Patani has reportedly been paid around Rs. 5 crore for her role of Zara in the film, Awarapan 2.
Veteran actress Shabana Azmi has allegedly earned between Rs. 2 crore to Rs. 5 crore.
Awarapan 2 smoothly crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within its first week in theatres. According to trade tracking Sacnilk, on day 6, Awarapan 2 collected a net of Rs 6.75 Cr across 11,071 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 128.29 Cr and total India net collections to Rs 107.50 Cr so far.
Overseas, the film collected Rs 1.50 Cr on Day 6, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 25.30 Cr so far. This pushes the worldwide gross collection to Rs 153.59 Cr.
Earlier, in a chat with Ranveer Allahbadia on his podcast, Emraan said, "I got 25 lakh, and that was my fourth film. I did that film because I wanted to buy my Honda Accord. I bought it, and then banged the car the first time I sat in it. I went to pick up my then girlfriend, now wife."
He jokingly added, "I believe the first time you scratch a car, then you start enjoying it."
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