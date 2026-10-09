The actor also credited the movie's producer, Vishesh Bhatt, for his "vision" and commitment towards the film. He urges the cinemagoers to watch the movie in theatres."At the heart of it all is Vishesh, the creator of the world of Awarapan. His vision and unwavering conviction shaped everything and everyone. I'm so glad we took the leap together and made this journey. To be part of a film with such an incredible cast, musical genius, and creative brilliance has been super special. This is My Best Film Yet. So before it's too late, go experience Awarapan 2 in theatres now," wrote Emraan Hashmi.