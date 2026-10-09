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'Awarapan 2' on OTT: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi's blockbuster hit!

If you missed watching Emraan Hashmi-starrer Awarapan 2 in theatres and have been waiting to enjoy it from the comfort of your home, there’s good news! The film has officially begun its streaming journey on Prime Video.

Reported ByANI
Published: Oct 09, 2026, 02:19 PM IST|Updated: Oct 09, 2026, 02:19 PM IST
'Awarapan 2' on OTT: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi's blockbuster hit!
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'Awarapan 2' on OTT: When and where to watch Emraan Hashmi's blockbuster hit!
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