Awarapan 2 release date locked, Vishesh Bhatt teases on social media!

New Delhi: Vishesh Films announced the release of highly anticipated sequel to one of Hindi cinema's most beloved cult films - Awarapan 2. The film arrives in cinemas worldwide on August 14, 2026, marking a long-awaited reunion between filmmaker Vishesh Bhatt and actor Emraan Hashmi.

Today, Vishesh Bhatt, Emraan Hashmi and Disha Patani took to social media to offer fans a symbolic image into the world of Awarapan 2- marking 14th August 2026 firmly on the calendar.

On his decision to make Awarapan, Producer Vishesh Bhatt says, "Awarapan is an emotion so large that it's meant for the big screen. It also presents exotic settings and large scale sequences but fundamentally it's built on our core principles of layered storytelling with powerful characters and rich music. Emraan felt the angst of Shivam so deeply that he stepped into character in a heartbeat. And with Disha Patani joining us, the world of the film opened up to new possibilities."

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Marking her first collaboration with Vishesh Films, Disha Patani brings a compelling new dimension to the world of Awarapan, with Malang, Baaghi 2, MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and Kalki 2898-AD among her credits.

The film is directed by Nitin Kakkar (Filmistan) and written by Bilal Siddiqui (Bads of Bollywood), created and produced by Vishesh Bhatt. It is currently in its final leg of production in Mumbai. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14th August 2026.