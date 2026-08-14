Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App

'Awarapan 2' Review – Emraan Hashmi is back with his rage and old-school charm

The first thing 'Awarapan 2' gets right is understanding that Shivam Pandit cannot simply return as a gangster. His story ended in 2007 with a sense of emotional closure, so bringing him back required a new reason for him to pick up that life again.

Published: Aug 14, 2026, 07:02 PM IST|Updated: Aug 14, 2026, 07:02 PM IST
'Awarapan 2' Review – Emraan Hashmi is back with his rage and old-school charm

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
west-bengal-birbhum-gelatin-sticks-seized-rampurhat-one-arrested
2
3
4
5