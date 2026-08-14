'Awarapan 2' Review – Emraan Hashmi is back with his rage and old-school charm

That relationship becomes the emotional trigger for everything that follows. A couple arrives at the orphanage and wants to adopt the girl. Aaliyah doesn't want to go, but Shivam believes she deserves a family and allows the adoption. He doesn't know that the couple are working for an international child-trafficking syndicate. When Interpol later approaches Shivam and asks him to help bring the network down, he wants no part of it. He has already experienced what that world does to people. Then he discovers that Aaliyah has been abducted by the same organisation. At that point, Shivam's past becomes unavoidable. He doesn't return because he misses the underworld. He returns because he has something to fight for.