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  • /Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, promises an emotional journey | WATCH

Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, promises an emotional journey | WATCH

The makers have unveiled the first teaser of Awarapan 2, with Emraan Hashmi reprising his iconic role as Shivam Pandit ahead of the film's theatrical release on August 14, 2026.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jun 29, 2026, 01:29 PM IST|Updated: Jun 29, 2026, 01:29 PM IST
Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, promises an emotional journey | WATCH
Image Credit: (Image: IMDb)

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Zee Media Bureau

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