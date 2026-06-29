/Awarapan 2 teaser out: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit, promises an emotional journey | WATCH

Awarapan 2 teaser out: The makers of Awarapan 2 have officially unveiled the much-awaited teaser of the film, marking 19 years since the release of the original Awarapan (2007). Released on June 29, 2026, the teaser offers a first glimpse of Emraan Hashmi reprising his iconic role as Shivam Pandit in the sequel to the cult classic.
The teaser opens with Emraan Hashmi riding a motorcycle as his character delivers the dialogue, "Kuch logo ki kahaniya unki marzi se khatam nahi hoti, unki kahani, dusro ke liye likhi jaati hai." It then shows Shivam paying tribute to Aaliyah Hamid, the character played by Shriya Saran in the original film.
A recreated version of the iconic track Toh Phir Aao plays in the background as Shivam says, "Dard se purana rishta hai mera." The teaser also features glimpses of Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and other members of the ensemble cast. It ends with Emraan delivering the powerful line, "Iss baar yaa toh yeh awarapan khatam hoga ya main."
Take a look:
Released on June 29, 2007, Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri and starred Emraan Hashmi and Shriya Saran in lead roles. Although the film received a modest response at the box office upon its release, it gradually earned cult status over the years, with its music continuing to be celebrated as one of Bollywood's most memorable soundtracks.
The story followed Shivam Pandit, a contract killer assigned to monitor his boss's mistress. After discovering that she is a victim of sex trafficking, Shivam decides to help reunite her with the man she loves. His choice sets him on a path of redemption as he confronts his violent past while risking everything to secure her freedom.
Awarapan 2 sees Emraan Hashmi return as Shivam Pandit, reprising one of the most acclaimed characters of his career. The sequel also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles.
Produced by Vishesh Films and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Awarapan 2 is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14, 2026. The newly released teaser hints at a story that continues Shivam's emotional journey while introducing a fresh chapter packed with action, drama, and romance.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.