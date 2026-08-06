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  • /Awarapan 2 trailer: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in a darker tale of revenge and redemption

Awarapan 2 trailer: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in a darker tale of revenge and redemption

Awarapan 2 trailer: Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.

Reported ByANI
Published: Aug 06, 2026, 01:33 PM IST|Updated: Aug 06, 2026, 01:33 PM IST
Awarapan 2 trailer: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in a darker tale of revenge and redemption
Image Credit: Movie Still

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Awarapan 2 trailer: Emraan Hashmi returns as Shivam Pandit in a darker tale of revenge and redemption
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