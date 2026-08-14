Awarapan 2 X review: The much-awaited actioner Awarapan 2 featuring the very talented Emraan Hashmi and sensational stunner Disha Patani has opened in theatres today. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film is a sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, it also features Shabana Azmi in a pivotal role. Take a look at what the early box office prediction of the movie based on audience reviews.
Fans watched Awarapan 2 first day first show and here's what they feel about it. The film marks Emraan Hashmi's return to one of his most memorable screen characters.
LATEST: #Awarapan2 is getting great reviews and 20+cr opening is on cards!#EmraanHashmi will always be legendary for this iconic interview— Being ADARSH (@IBeingAdarsh_) August 14, 2026
Macho - Salman, Plastic - Aishwarya
Salman back in 2012 - Emraan is hit machine, He should get his due. #SalmanKhan pic.twitter.com/UNq4LSbVaq
#Awarapan2 First Half:— Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) August 14, 2026
Didn’t work for me. The writing is too convenient and the soul is clearly missing.
Kind of disappointed because it barely delivers any impact. Let’s see if the second half is better.
The song started playing and the WHOLE THEATRE WENT CRAZYY— Pan India Review (@PanIndiaReview) August 14, 2026
THE PEAK NOSTALGIA… Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 #Awarapan2 can CROSS ₹100 Cr mark Worldwide in three days.. MARK THIS TWEET pic.twitter.com/qG6FR3PMlD
Finally finally finally— justicewins (@NoOFFENCes) August 14, 2026
First day first show #Awarapan2
Awarapan is my soul , my painkiller
Kabse intazar kar rahi thi aapka ......
Thank to my girl gang ...
Skipped the OPD #Awarapan2 #EmraanHashmi #FirstDayFirstShow #MuskaanKhan #Awarapan #Bollywood pic.twitter.com/eqkhWw5gZQ
The trailer presented a darker, vengeance-driven chapter for Shivam Pandit. According to the official synopsis, the story follows Shivam after his resurrection at a Buddhist monastery as he attempts to balance redemption, love and a return to the crime world.
Alongside Hashmi, the sequel introduces Disha Patani in an action-heavy role as Zara, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi plays the film's antagonist, Nafisa. The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi as Zorawar, Anirudh Rawal as Sikandar, Surendar Vicky as Jaideep, Vijayant Kohli as Mehmood and Atul Kumar as Samarth.
Music continues to remain a key element of the franchise. The soundtrack has been composed by Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Malik, Ankit Sachdev and Wasif Ahmad, with lyrics by Sayeed Qadri, Rashmi Virag, Akhil Sachdeva and Sachin Singh Chandel. Songs including Ve Junoon, Yeh Awarapan and Toh Phir Aao have already been released ahead of the film.
Written by Bilal Siddiqui, 'Awarapan 2' is presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films and produced by Vishesh Bhatt.
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