Ayesha Khan reveals shooting ‘Shararat’ song during period sparked ‘National joke,’ says ' It's unfortunate that whatever you do or say...'

New Delhi: Actress Ayesha Khan recently revealed that her candid confession about shooting the hit song Shararat from the film Dhurandhar while on her period became a “national joke.” The track, featuring Krystle D'Souza, was part of the spy thriller released in theatres last year.

Period Talk Sparks National Attention

Speaking at the We the Women event, Ayesha reflected on the unexpected response. She said, “It’s unfortunate that whatever you do or say these days, everything is a joke, dark humour, and fun. It’s a good thing that you can laugh about everything. But to laugh at anything and everything isn’t exactly fun. It was a normal interview and I did not evenr realise the fact while sharing it because for me it was not a big deal and it’s so normal for me. Every month, we go through this cycle. We do so many things when we’re on periods.”

Memes and Jokes Flood Social Media

A week after her Pinkvilla interview, Ayesha noticed numerous memes and jokes circulating about her period comment. “I was like, ‘Oh! Me being on periods had suddenly become a national joke? We really need to educate our sons. We really need to educate our brothers. I’m sure the jokes were from men. It was really bad, I read jokes like, ’Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar' and things like that, on my periods! Was I embarrassed? No. I’m a proud woman. I was really, really proud of whatever I did while being on periods. You wouldn’t be able to do that without being on periods. I did that on my periods!” she added.

Shararat: A Wedding Song Highlight

Shararat is set against the backdrop of a lavish Karachi wedding, with Ayesha and Krystle dancing as wedding performers. The song was composed by Sashwat Sachdev, sung by Madhubanti Bagchi and Jasmine Sandlas, and choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

Dhurandhar: Box Office Sensation

Dhurandhar stars Ranveer Singh in the lead, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt. The 2025 release became India’s highest-grossing film of the year. The sequel is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.