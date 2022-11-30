topStoriesenglish
NewsEntertainmentMovies
AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ gets a new release date- Deets inside!

 Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer Dream Girl 2's release date has been changed. The film will now release on July 7, 2023 instead of June 23.

Edited By:  Garima Joshi|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 04:15 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday starrer ‘Dream Girl 2’ gets a new release date- Deets inside!

Mumbai: The release date for Ayushmann Khurrana and Ananya Panday-starrer `Dream Girl 2` has been changed. The film directed by Raaj Shaandilya and produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under the banner of Balaji Telefilms Limited will now release on 7th July, 2023. `Dream Girl 2` was earlier scheduled to release on June 23, 2023.  

It was reported that Ekta had preponed Dream Girl 2`s release date from June 29 to June 23 to avert clash with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani`s `Satya Prem Ki Katha`, which is scheduled to release on June 29 of next year. 

Apart from Ayushmann Khurrana, Dream Girl 2 also stars Ananya Panday, Annu Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Manoj Joshi, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa and Rajpal Yadav. 

Talking about the second installment, Ayushmann said in a statement, "I am super stoked about `Dream Girl 2!` This is my second outing with Balaji Motion Pictures and I am thankful to Ektaa that she has carried this franchise forward and made it bigger. I have found a friend in Raaj and it`s exciting to team up with him again. Ananya Panday has been paired with me and I am looking forward to seeing the audience`s reaction to our chemistry." 

Dream Girl was a 2019 hit and starred Nushrratt Bharuccha with Ayushmann. In the film, Ayushmann played a hotline caller who would change his voice into a girl`s voice. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Anti-national 'propaganda' exposed on the pretext of Kashmir files
DNA Video
DNA : How did Morbi become Mini India?
DNA Video
DNA: When American writer, Louisa May Alcott was born in 1832
DNA Video
DNA : Analysis of Congress's 'anti-Modi statements'
DNA Video
DNA: Ahmedabad to host Olympics?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Magic show' on Railway Ticket Counter
DNA Video
DNA: When 2 NSG commandos were martyred in 2008 Mumbai terror attack
DNA Video
DNA: Woman, son held for killing husband
DNA Video
DNA: Japan team cleans up dressing room at FIFA World Cup
DNA Video
DNA: 'Mass uprising' in in China against Xi Jinping