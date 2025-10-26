Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2976515https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ayushmann-khurrana-apologises-to-nawazuddin-siddiqui-after-on-set-mishap-in-thamma-heres-why-2976515.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
THAMMA

Ayushmann Khurrana Apologises To Nawazuddin Siddiqui After On-Set Mishap In ‘Thamma’ - Here's Why

Ayushmann Khurrana apologises to Nawazuddin Siddiqui, sharing his regret over an unexpected on-set incident during the filming of ‘Thamma’.

|Last Updated: Oct 26, 2025, 05:57 PM IST|Source: IANS
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ayushmann Khurrana Apologises To Nawazuddin Siddiqui After On-Set Mishap In ‘Thamma’ - Here's Why(Image: Instagram)

Mumbai: Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui has opened up about a surprising moment on the sets of “Thamma,” revealing why co-star Ayushmann Khurrana felt the need to apologize to him.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, the ‘Haddi’ actor shared insights into the incident, giving a glimpse of the camaraderie and behind-the-scenes dynamics on set. When asked about their on-set chemistry, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Ayushmann Khurrana shared insights into their dynamic, revealing whether their time on Thamma was intense, fun, or a bit of both.

The ‘Bala’ actor shared, “Our film is actually light-hearted in tone. Yes, it has the emotional weight of a love story, but it’s filled with comedy, action, and quirk—especially Nawaz bhai’s character! Off-camera, we had a very relaxed and friendly atmosphere. It was my first time working with him, and I was keen to understand his process and his journey. When you're working with a generous co-actor like him, it elevates your own performance. There’s a natural comfort, and that brings out the best in scenes.”

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Nawazuddin added, “My experience was terrible! [Laughs] Only because he hit me once and broke my fake tooth. But to his credit, he was very apologetic. He even sent flowers to my house—more than he’s ever sent his wife, apparently.”

Also Read | Thamma Box Office Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Horror Comedy Crosses Rs 110 Crore Worldwide

Ayushmann went on to narrate, “Yes, it’s true! I apologized a thousand times. I had to hit him fifty times in the film, and just once, it connected. Thankfully, it was a fake tooth! But on a serious note, having a lead actor who creates a positive and collaborative set environment makes a huge difference. Everyone performs better.”

On a related note, “Thamma” also features Rashmika Mandanna and Paresh Rawal. Set in an imaginative world, the film follows a dedicated historian who delves into ancient manuscripts, uncovering hidden truths about local vampire legends as mysterious supernatural forces start to emerge.

The horror-comedy, directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, was released in theatres on 21 October 2025.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

dna with rahul sinha
DNA Decodes: Ex-Trishul - Why Pakistan Is Terrified By India's War Drills
Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi
Aga Syed Slams NC Leadership, Accuses Party Of 'Betrayal Of Public Trust'
Cyclone Montha
IMD Issues Red Alert As Cyclone Montha Approaches India’s East Coast
Pakistan terror export
Report Exposes Pakistan’s Kashmir Obsession: A 78-Year Industry Of Terror
Lakhvinder Kumar
CBI Arrests Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Key Aide Lakhvinder Kumar
Hooghly accident
West Bengal: Three Killed In Road Accident After Car Rams Vehicle In Hooghly
Karnataka
Bengaluru Man Arrested For Forcing Woman To Embrace Islam For Marriage
Pakistan Afghanistan talks
Pakistan Warns Of ‘Open War’ If Peace Talks With Afghanistan Fail In Istanbul
12 Months Travel India
12 Months, 12 Best Places To Visit In India
Mehbooba Mufti
Mehbooba Mufti Seeks Transfer Of All J-K Undertrial Prisoners To Local Jails