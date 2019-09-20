Ayushmann Khurrana-Bhumi Pednekar's 'Bala' gets a new release date

New Delhi: Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to entice the viewers with yet another entertainer 'Bala'. The film by Amar Kaushik is a satire and shows the journey of the man who is balding prematurely and how he battles it. 'Bala' is produced by Dinesh Vijan.

Noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the new release date: New release date... #Bala to release on 15 Nov 2019... Stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam... Teaser of #Bala... Directed by Amar Kaushik... Produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jio Studios.

The movie stars Ayushmann, Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam in lead roles.

Besides the lead trio, 'Bala' features Javed Jaffrey, Saurabh Shukla, Seema Pahwa, Manoj Pahwa and Abhishek Banerjee in pivotal roles.

A few days back, the teaser of 'Bala'was released which showed Ayushmann riding a bike with Shah Rukh Khan's 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye' track playing in the background.

The hilarious teaser received a big thumbs up from the audiences.