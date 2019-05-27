close

Ayushmann Khurrana

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Bala' to be released in November

Mumbai: "Bala", which will have actor Ayushmann Khurrana playing the role of a prematurely balding man, was slated to be released on November 22, its makers announced on Monday.

Producer Dinesh Vijan's film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam.

While Bhumi plays a dusky small town girl, Yami will be seen as a supermodel from Lucknow in the quirky comedy.

Yami believes her part in this year's hit film "Uri - The Surgical Strike" helped her bag the role in "Bala".

"I think we actors keep shifting our moulds with each film. Every film we do is a projection of who we are and what we are capable of. I have had the fortune of working on some amazing projects and some very challenging roles," Yami had said in a statement.

"But I do feel that after 'Uri...', people have seen me in a whole new light and that is true for all actors. We are perceived as slightly different after each film. And that's the wonderful part of our job," she said.

She played an intelligence officer in "Uri...".

 

