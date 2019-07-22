Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' maintains firm grip on ticket windows

New Delhi: Despite being in the third week of its release, Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' has been going strong at the Box Office. The film has so far maintained good collections at the ticket window and stands with a net collection of over Rs 60 crore.

And despite getting serious competition from Hrithik Roshan's 'Super 30' and Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh', it has managed to pull the crowd to the audience.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Sunday's domestic collections of the film on Twitter. He wrote, "#Article15 gathers momentum on [fourth] Sat and Sun... [Week 4] Fri 42 lacs, Sat 80 lacs, Sun 1.05 cr. Total: ₹ 63.05 cr. India biz.

#Article15 biz at a glance...

Week 1: Rs 34.21 cr

Week 2: Rs 18.22 cr

Week 3: Rs 8.35 cr

Weekend 4: Rs 2.27 cr

Total: Rs 63.05 cr

India biz.

HIT."

'Article 15' is directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced jointly by Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works. The film, based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, is inspired by multiple true-life events including the 2014 Badaun gang-rape allegations and the 2016 Una flogging incident. It follows a police investigation that commences after three teenage girls go missing from a small village.

For the first time, Ayushmann is seen playing the role of a serious cop on the big screen and the talented actor left everyone impressed with his amazing dialogue delivery and impeccable comic timing.

Apart from Ayushmann, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra, Manoj Pahwa, Nassar, Ronjini Chakraborty and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub form the cast.

Ayushmann will next be seen in 'Gulabo Sitabo', 'Bala', 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' and 'Dream Girl'.