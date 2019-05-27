close

article 15

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Article 15' teaser looks hard-hitting—Watch

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Article 15&#039; teaser looks hard-hitting—Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood's bundle of talent Ayushmann Khurrana is gearing up for the release of his upcoming venture 'Article 15'. The movie is helmed by Anubhav Sinha. The investigative drama is produced by Benaras Media Works.

The makers have released the teaser of 'Article 15'. Ayushmann shared the teaser link on Twitter with a caption: “धर्म , नस्ल ,जाति, लिंग ,जन्मस्थान

एक ऐसा मुल्क जहाँ कोई भेदभाव नहीं होगा

अब फ़र्क़ लाएँगे

 

#Article15. Trailer - 30 May

https://youtu.be/1YO2dbjyv3U

@anubhavsinha @ZeeStudios_ @ZeeMusicCompany #ManojPahwa #IshaTalwar @sayanigupta @Mdzeeshanayyub #KumudMishra @Ashishsverma @sirfgaurav

The teaser looks thrilling and hard-hitting. The full trailer will be launched on May 30, 2019.

The film is written by Gaurav Solanki and Anubhav Sinha. It features Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa in pivotal parts.

The storyline is based on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth. Ayushmann plays a cop in the movie and this is the first time he will be seen playing a police officer on-screen.

'Article 15' is scheduled to hit the screens on June 28, 2019.

 

