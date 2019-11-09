Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Bala' opens up to a huge start at box office—Check out collections

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Ayushmann Khurrana has often left us impressed with his choice of scripts. The actor isn't restricting himself to a particular genre and it trying out films that are diverse, as well as rich in content and that is really working out for him.

Ayushmann's latest release, 'Bala' received rave reviews from the critics and the audience. It had been high on the buzzword ever since its hilarious trailer had been unveiled and all the curiosity has now transitioned into numbers!

According to noted film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has earned Rs 10.15 crore on day one.

Adarsh wrote on Twitter, “#Bala has an excellent Day 1... Strong word of mouth + Brand Ayushmann are key contributors... Expect biz to grow further on Day 2 and 3... Fri ₹ 10.15 cr. #India biz.”

In another tweet, he compared the opening day collections of previous Ayushmann's film and 'Bala'.

He wrote, “Ayushmann Khurrana versus Ayushmann Khurrana... *Day 1* biz...

2019: #Bala ₹ 10.15 cr

2019: #DreamGirl ₹ 10.05 cr

2018: #BadhaaiHo ₹ 7.35 cr [Thu; #Dussehra]

2019: #Article15 ₹ 5.02 cr

2017: #SMS ₹ 2.71 cr

2018: #AndhaDhun ₹ 2.70 cr

2017: #BKB ₹ 2.42 cr

#India biz.”

'Bala' also stars Yami Gautam and Bhumi Pednekar in pivotal roles.

The film has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and produced by Dinesh Vijan.