Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' release date preponed

New Delhi: The bundle of talent actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming release 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has been preponed. The makers have decided to now hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: New release date... Ayushmann Khurrana starrer #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan will arrive earlier: 21 Feb 2020... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.

The romantic drama is based on the subject of homosexuality. The film is a spin-off ot 2017 release 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'.

The film is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya. Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar have produced it.

The movie stars Ayushmann in the lead role while Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao among others play pivotal roles.