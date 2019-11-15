close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' release date preponed

The film is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya. Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar have produced it.

Ayushmann Khurrana&#039;s &#039;Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan&#039; release date preponed
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: The bundle of talent actor Ayushmann Khurrana's upcoming release 'Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan' has been preponed. The makers have decided to now hit the screens on February 21, 2020.

Renowned film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and shared the details with fans. He wrote: New release date... Ayushmann Khurrana starrer #ShubhMangalZyadaSaavdhan will arrive earlier: 21 Feb 2020... Directed by Hitesh Kewalya... Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Aanand L Rai.

The romantic drama is based on the subject of homosexuality. The film is a spin-off ot 2017 release 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'.

The film is helmed by Hitesh Kewalya. Aanand L Rai, Bhushan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma and Krishan Kumar have produced it.

The movie stars Ayushmann in the lead role while Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao among others play pivotal roles.

 

Tags:
Shubh Mangal Zyada SaavdhanAyushmann Khurrana
Next
Story

Marjaavaan movie review: Critics have this to say about Sidharth Malhotra starrer

Must Watch

PT6M42S

Delhi's air quality remains 'severe', overall AQI at 500