Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2886769https://zeenews.india.com/bollywood/ayushmann-khurranas-vicky-donor-set-for-theatrical-re-release-check-date-2886769.html
NewsEntertainmentMovies
ACTOR AYUSHMANN KHURRANA

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor’ Set For Theatrical Re-Release - Check Date

Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donor' to be re-released on April 18, 2025. 

|Last Updated: Apr 16, 2025, 10:07 AM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Ayushmann Khurrana's 'Vicky Donor’ Set For Theatrical Re-Release - Check Date (Source: Screengrab Youtube)

Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donor' to be re-released on April 18, 2025. 

On Monday, director Shoojit Sircar announced the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, "VICKY DONOR rereleasing on 18th April. PVR- INOX CURATED SHOWS. A tribute to our dear friends Jayanta Das and Akshay Verma."

Producer of the film John Abraham also shared his excitement on Instagram.

"My debut film as a producer is back on the big screen this weekend--April 18th! A bold, ahead-of-its-time story with a message that still hits home. I was lucky to collaborate with the amazing Shoojit Sircar, Juhi Chaturvedi, Anu Kapoor, and our incredible discoveries--Ayushmann Khurrana and the ever-wonderful Yami Gautam. Don't miss this jaw-dropping comedy with a large heart! #VickyDonor re-releasing on April 18," he captioned.

Ayushmann and Yami began their journey in the film industry with Vicky Donor in 2012, a film that broke societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility.

'Vicky Donor' won three National Film Awards. It was recognised as the best popular film for wholesome entertainment.
The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Tarun Bali, Krishna Singh Bisht and Swaroopa Ghosh.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Uproar over freebies in Delhi!
Shahrukh Pathan
DNA: AIMIM plans to field 2020 Delhi riots accused Shahrukh Pathan
DNA Video
DNA: A report showing the reality of Bangladesh
DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
;
NEWS ON ONE CLICK