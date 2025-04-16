Mumbai: Ayushmann Khurrana and Yami Gautam starrer 'Vicky Donor' to be re-released on April 18, 2025.

On Monday, director Shoojit Sircar announced the news on his Instagram handle and wrote, "VICKY DONOR rereleasing on 18th April. PVR- INOX CURATED SHOWS. A tribute to our dear friends Jayanta Das and Akshay Verma."

Producer of the film John Abraham also shared his excitement on Instagram.

"My debut film as a producer is back on the big screen this weekend--April 18th! A bold, ahead-of-its-time story with a message that still hits home. I was lucky to collaborate with the amazing Shoojit Sircar, Juhi Chaturvedi, Anu Kapoor, and our incredible discoveries--Ayushmann Khurrana and the ever-wonderful Yami Gautam. Don't miss this jaw-dropping comedy with a large heart! #VickyDonor re-releasing on April 18," he captioned.

Ayushmann and Yami began their journey in the film industry with Vicky Donor in 2012, a film that broke societal taboos around sperm donation and infertility.

'Vicky Donor' won three National Film Awards. It was recognised as the best popular film for wholesome entertainment.

The film also stars Annu Kapoor, Dolly Ahluwalia, Tarun Bali, Krishna Singh Bisht and Swaroopa Ghosh.