AZAAD BOX OFFICE COLLECTION DAY 7

Azaad Box Office Day 7: Rasha Thadani, Aaman Devgn's Debut Film Struggles To Gain Momentum

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad stars Ajay Devgn, Rasha Thadani, and Aaman Devgn in pivotal roles. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 24, 2025, 01:51 PM IST
Azaad Box Office Day 7

Azaad Box Office Collection Day 7: Marking the debut of Rasha Thadani and Aaman Devgn, Azaad, directed by Abhishek Kapoor, the film was released on January 17, 2025. The film also features Ajay Devgn, Mohit Malik, Diana Penty, and Piyush Mishra in key roles. According to Sacnilk, Azaad performed low at the box office, earning an estimated Rs 6.35 crore net in India over its first six days

Azaad Box Office Day 7 Performance (Early Estimate)

According to Sacnilk’s early estimates, Azaad earned only ₹42 lakh on its first Thursday (January 23). The film's total collection now stands at Rs 6.77 crore.

Azaad Box Office Collection From Day 1 To Day 6 

Day 1 Collection          Rs 1.5 Crore
Day 2 Collection          Rs 1.3 Crore
Day 3 Collection          Rs 1.75 Crore
Day 4 Collection          Rs 65 Lakh 
Day 5 Collection          Rs 60 Lakh 
Day 6 Collection          Rs 55 Lakh 

About Azaad

Azaad marks the debut of newcomers Rasha Thadani, daughter of Raveena Tandon, and Aaman Devgn, nephew of Ajay Devgn. Set in pre-independence India, the film follows the journey of a young stable boy from an underprivileged family who rebels against the oppressive zamindars. After a fateful act of defiance, he embarks on a path of vengeance with the guidance of a powerful dacoit. The story also highlights the unique bond between the boy and his loyal horse, Azaad, as they navigate a world of oppression and rebellion.

 

 

