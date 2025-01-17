Azaad Special Screening: Star-Studded Event Marks The Debut Of Aaman Devgan And Rasha Thadani

New Delhi: The special screening of Abhishek Kapoor directional Azaad, introducing debutants Aaman Devgan and Rasha Thadani, was truly a star-studded affair.

The event was graced by the cast and close industry friends, including Ajay Devgn, director Abhishek Kapoor, Aaman Devgan, Rasha Thadani, Diana Penty, Mohit Malik, producer Pragya Kapoor, and Ronnie Screwvala.

Other notable attendees included Tamannaah Bhatia, Raveena Tandon, Kajol, Sonali Bendre, Akshay Tyagi, Anil Thadani, Vijay Verma, Boney Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, Jibraan Khan, Mukesh Chhabra, Vikas Bahl, Neelam Kothari, Samir Soni, Mouni Roy, Arbaaz Khan and many others.

Directed by Abhishek Kapoor, Azaad is an emotional journey that delves into the profound bond between humans and animals.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala and Pragya Kapoor, the film is a heartwarming tale of love, loyalty, and courage.

Set in pre-independence India, Azaad also stars Ajay Devgn as a skilled horse rider battling English armies. Amid the chaos, his beloved horse goes missing, and Aaman Devgn takes on the mission to find it.

'Azaad' is scheduled to be released on January 17, 2025.