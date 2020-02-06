Baaghi 3 trailer review: Tiger Shroff runs, flies and punches like a desi Rambo - Watch

Movie: Baaghi 3

Director: Ahmed Khan

Release Date: March 6, 2020

Trailer Ratings: 3/5

Filmmaker Ahmed Khan is back with the third instalment of action franchise 'Baaghi 3'. The first part which released back in 2016 was helmed by Sabir Khan. Tiger Shroff is joined by Shraddha Kapoor, who has previously starred in the original.

The makers have unveiled the 3 minute and 41 seconds long trailer of 'Baaghi 3' which promises to be an adrenaline-pumping actioner. Tiger Shroff fans must be jumping in joy, watching Ronnie (his character name) kick some butt and how!

The backdrop this time is Syria and how his brother Riteish Deshmukh is held captive by the terrorists. The plot moves in and around this subject and Tiger's lone battle against the whole nation in saving his beloved brother.

WATCH BAAGHI 3 TRAILER:

But somehow watching an actor like Riteish play second fiddle to Tiger seems hard to digest, given the fact he could deliver a powerful performance. But it would be too early to guess what and how his role features in the movie.

Shraddha is seen hurling abuses in her introductory scene which explains she is playing a bindaas, no-nonsense kind of a character. Television actress, who debuted in 'Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi', Ankita Lokhande is playing a supporting role.

There's lots happening in the 'Baaghi 3' trailer but the problem is we have seen Tiger do all of this is 'Baaghi 2' and more recently in 'War'. Only this time, the scale is bigger and instead of one, there are many tankers and helicopters attacking him.

The heroism is there loaded with full-blown action but it also reminds us of superstar Salman Khan's ''Tiger Zinda Hai'.

So, in Tiger, we got our desi Rambo!