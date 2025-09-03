Advertisement
BAAGHI 4

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Day 1: Over 53,663 Tickets Sold For Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa & Sanjay Dutt's Film

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Day 1: Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes her stunning screen debut. Joining her is the fierce and magnetic Sonam Bajwa.

Written By Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Sep 03, 2025, 11:40 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Day 1: Over 53,663 Tickets Sold For Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa & Sanjay Dutt's FilmPic Courtesy: Movie Poster

New Delhi: The buzz around Tiger Shroff's upcoming high-octane actioner Baaghi 4 is palpable. Fans are eagerly waiting to witness the thrill unleash. This time joining Ronnie ( Tiger) is debutant actress Harnaaz Sandhu, as the lead opposite him. Sonam Bajwa and Sanjay Dutt play pivotal parts in the actioner. The advance booking of the movie opened on September 2, three days before its worldwide release, let's check the earnings so far.

Baaghi 4 Advance Booking Day 1

According to Sacnilk, the trade tracking site, Baaghi 4 in Hindi 2D format has earned Rs 11809716.88 with 53484 tickets sold. The All India cross comes to 1.18 Cr. With block seats included, Baaghi 4 advance booking collection day 1 stands at Rs 2.72 Cr.

ALSO READ: Latest OTT & Theatrical Releases This Week (September 1-September 7, 2025): Wednesday Season 2 Part 2 To Baaghi 4 On Netflix, ZEE5 & More

Baaghi 4 is directed by debutant filmmaker A Harsha. The action thriller stars Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, Sonam Bajwa and Harnaaz Sandhu. It is the fourth installment in the Baaghi film series. The film happens to be an unofficial remake of the romantic action thriller Tamil movie 'Ainthu Ainthu Ainthu' released in the year 2013.

About Baaghi 4 Release, Cast, Trailer

The Baaghi 4 trailer shows a brutal side of the story with Tiger's character's (Ronni) fury on the spotlight due to personal reasons. Tiger Shroff is shown as a naval officer, but later also as someone is grave and brutal - someone seen as not being mentally fit. Sanjay Dutt plays a menacing villain who has unbeatable power that makes him all the more terrifying.

Miss Universe 2021 Harnaaz Sandhu makes her stunning screen debut. Joining her is the fierce and magnetic Sonam Bajwa.

The music is already setting the mood with tracks like Guzaara, Bahli Sohni, and Akeli Laila are resonating with audiences across the board.

Baaghi 4 hits theatres on September 5, 2025.

About the Author
authorImg
Ritika Handoo

Proud Kashmiri. Bollywood buff. Fashion freak - Ritika Handoo adores the world of glamour. She is passionate about her work and feels writing is an art that ignites fire within the soul — something... Read more

